Erdogan sworn in as President of Turkey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Recep Tayyip Erdogan has taken the presidential oath of office on Monday in the capital Ankara, at the Grand National Assembly, chaired by Acting Parliament Speaker Durmus Yilmaz, Kazinform has learned from Anadolu Agency.

Erdogan's re-election at the June 24 polls marked Turkey's transition to an executive presidential system of government, doing away with the prime minister's post, among other changes.

Erdogan won an absolute majority in the presidential election with 52.5 percent of the vote, according to Turkey's Supreme Election Council (YSK).

Speaking to journalists after the ceremony, Erdogan said: "Everything was good in front of the nation, I hope it will be better in the future."

Erdogan is due to announce his new Cabinet under Turkey's presidential system at 9.30 p.m. (GMT1830).