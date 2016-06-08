Erevan discussed areas of CSTO countries' military coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A regular meeting of the CSTO Security Councils Committee was held in Erevan on June 8. First Deputy Secretary of the Kazakhstan Security Council Marat Shaikhutdinov participated in the event.

The meeting was held as part of preparation for the forthcoming regular session of the CSTO Collective Security Council at the level of the heads of state.



The participants of the meeting discussed the course of fulfillment of the instructions given by the Collective Security Council on 21 December 2015 in Moscow.



The parties exchanged also views on the 2025 CSTO Collective Security Strategy.



The heads of delegations discussed also the issues regarding joint countering international terrorism and religious extremism, some areas of military cooperation of the CSTO member states including further development of the Collective Rapid Reaction Force.



Following the discussion, the secretaries of the security councils signed a number of decisions aimed at improvement of interaction of the CSTO member states' relevant authorities.



The heads of delegations met also with President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan.