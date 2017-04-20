Eric Gomez: Canelo wants to fight Golovkin in September

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Eric Gomez, Golden Boy Promotions President, says the company wants to finalize the much-anticipated Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez vs. Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin fight that is supposed to take place this September, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

But, according to him, the fight will be finalized only after Canelo defeats Mexican Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on May 6.



"We do not have an agreement yet - but we have had discussions and we continue having discussions. I just had a discussion with Tom. A lot of the details of the fight are already taken care of. The plan is to make the fight for September, but we can not finalize anything until Canelo wins this fight with Chavez. He has to win this fight, I believe that once he wins this fight, we can finalize things very soon," Gomez told BoxingScene.com.



"This fight (against Chavez) is bigger in Mexico than the fight against Golovkin. But (the fight with Golovkin) is the one we want, it's the one that follows (the fight with Chavez), it's what Saul wants in September, but first things first - he has to win the fight with Chavez," he added.