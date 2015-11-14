Erislandy Lara ready to move up in weight class for Golovkin fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA and IBO world champion in the light middleweight 32-year-old Cuban Erislandy Lara will return to the ring on November 25, Vesti.kz reports.

He will face 39-year-old Slovenian Jan Zaveck. After this fight Lara considers moving up in the weight class because he can't find an opponent willing to fight him in his weight class over the course of about a year. In the middleweight Lara hopes to have big fights including the ones against Gennady Golovkin.

"If I could I would arrange him a fight against Golovkin as long as Golovkin is one of the best in the world. Moreover, Golovkin has not faced a boxer like Lara yet, he has a special style and high-quality boxing in him," manager of the Cuban boxer Luis Decubas Jr. told in the interview to ESPN Deportes.