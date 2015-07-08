Erislandy Lara wants to fight Golovkin in autumn

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA (Regular) junior middleweight champion Erislandy Lara (21-2-2,12 KOs) hopes to fight WBA (Super), IBO and WBC (Interim) middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin in autumn, Vesti.kz reports.

The 32-year-old Cuban fighter told Boxingscene.com, "I want to fight in October. I have told the people on my team that I want to fight in Miami, but I understand that there are other factors, such as television and desire doesn't always go hand in hand with reality." "I can say that my people are talking about a fight with Golovkin and I'm crossing my fingers that it happens. I'd say there is a 50% chance that it happens," Lara added. Recall that last month Lara beat Delvin Rodriguez in a 12-round fight and expressed a wish to get into the ring with Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin.