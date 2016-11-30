Erkin Shaimagambetov named Chairman of Aerospace Committee of Defense and Aerospace Industry Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Erkin Shaimagambetov has been appointed Chairman of the Aerospace Committee of the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry, Kazcosmos's press service informed.

Erkin Shaimagambetov was born June 7, 1974 in Tasbuget village of Syrdarya district of Kyzylorda region, KazSSR.

In 1998, he graduated from the Moscow State Aviation Institute with a diploma in Space Aircrafts and Upper-Stage Rockets.

He started his career in March 1998 as a Chief Expert at the Department for Operation Control at Baikonur Cosmodrome (Baikonyr town), National Aerospace Agency of the Ministry of Science

In November 1998, he was appointed Head of the Department for Operation Control, National Aerospace Agency of the Ministry of Science.

In 2005, Shaimagambetov was appointed Deputy Chairman of the Aerospace Agency of the Ministry of Education and Science.

From 2007 to 2014, he served as Deputy Chairman of the National Space Agency of Kazakhstan.

Since September 1, 2014 he served as Deputy Chairman of the Aerospace Committee of the Kazakh Investments and Development Ministry.

On September 7, 2015 he was appointed Chairman of the Aerospace Committee of the Investments and Development Ministry.

E.Shaimagambetov was awarded with Eren Enbegi Ushin and other jubilee medals.