Erlan Idrissov presented letters of credence to Iceland President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Iceland with concurrent accreditation, Erlan Idrissov presented his letters of credence to President of Iceland Guðni Jóhannesson and conveyed the salutation from President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform refers to the Kazakh MFA press service.

At the bilateral meeting there were discussed the issues of expansion of trade and economic, and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Iceland, as well as interaction in the sphere of energy, digitalization, and innovations, tourism and infrastructure development. The parties noted mutual aspiration for development of renewable energy resources and green technologies. Yerlan Idrissov underlined special interest in geothermal energy sources available in Iceland.

The Kazakhstan diplomat told Guðni Jóhannesson about the large economic and political transformations in Kazakhstan, the Astana International Financial Center, and EXPO-2017, and the main points of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's State-of-the-Nation Address.

In his turn, President of Iceland told his best regards to President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. He said Iceland is interested in cooperation with Kazakhstan on a range of mutually beneficial fields including renewable energy sources and green technologies.

As part of his visit to Iceland Erlan Idrissov also met with the country's foreign ministry officials and diplomats.