  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Erlan Karin, Director of Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies pays working visit to London

    18:47, 20 February 2016
    Photo: None
    LONDON. KAZINFORM During his visit, Erlan Karin had a number of meetings at the UK's Foreign and Commonwealth Office and delivered a lecture on the Kazakhstan Concept of the Silk Road, regional and international security etc.

    Erlan Karin also made speeches on the theme ‘Central Asia 2020: Trends and Challenges’ at Chatham House, the Royal Institute of International Affairs, which is UK’s one of the oldest think tanks, and ‘The Central Asian Fighters in the Syrian Conflict: Assessment, Reasons and Classification’ at Royal United Services Institute (RUSI).

    Apart from all, Director of Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies met with the Kazakhstan students studying at British universities.

    Source: https://www.kazembassy.org.uk/en

    Tags:
    KazISS, Kazakh Institute for Strategic Studies Kazakhstan and the UK News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!