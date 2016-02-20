Erlan Karin, Director of Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies pays working visit to London

LONDON. KAZINFORM During his visit, Erlan Karin had a number of meetings at the UK's Foreign and Commonwealth Office and delivered a lecture on the Kazakhstan Concept of the Silk Road, regional and international security etc.

Erlan Karin also made speeches on the theme ‘Central Asia 2020: Trends and Challenges’ at Chatham House, the Royal Institute of International Affairs, which is UK’s one of the oldest think tanks, and ‘The Central Asian Fighters in the Syrian Conflict: Assessment, Reasons and Classification’ at Royal United Services Institute (RUSI).

Apart from all, Director of Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies met with the Kazakhstan students studying at British universities.

