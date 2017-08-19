  • kz
    Eros Ramazzotti sings with policeman in Astana

    10:46, 19 August 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Popular Italian singer Eros Ramazzotti has posted a video on Instagram that shows him performing "Più Che Puoi", one of his most popular songs, together with a police officer in Astana, Kazinform reports.

    Controllo di polizia ad Astana, due soggetti pericolosi 😂😂🎧🎤 #erosramazzotti #popoleros #astana #kazakhstan #expokazakhstan

    A post shared by Eros Ramazzotti (@ramazzotti_eros) on Aug 17, 2017 at 5:02am PDT

    As a reminder, Eros Ramazzotti will give a concert in Astana today, on August 19.

    Astana Culture Top Story
