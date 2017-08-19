Eros Ramazzotti sings with policeman in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Popular Italian singer Eros Ramazzotti has posted a video on Instagram that shows him performing "Più Che Puoi", one of his most popular songs, together with a police officer in Astana, Kazinform reports.

Controllo di polizia ad Astana, due soggetti pericolosi 😂😂🎧🎤 #erosramazzotti #popoleros #astana #kazakhstan #expokazakhstan A post shared by Eros Ramazzotti (@ramazzotti_eros) on Aug 17, 2017 at 5:02am PDT

As a reminder, Eros Ramazzotti will give a concert in Astana today, on August 19.