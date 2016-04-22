  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Erzhan Tadzhiyakov named CEO of JSC Tsesnabank

    20:31, 22 April 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Tsesnabank JSC announces changes in its management board.

    Erzhan Tadzhiyakov, who earlier served as First Deputy Chairman of the Board of JSC Tsesnabank was appointed CEO of the Bank as of April 22, 2016.

    In different years, E.Tadzhiyakov held managerial positions at JSC HSBC Bank Kazakhstan, JSC Development Bank of Kazakhstan, Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan, JSC Kazkommertsbank and at national companies. Since 2013, he has worked for JSC Tsesnabank as Deputy Chairman of the Board, First Deputy Chairman of the Board and Chief Risk Officer.

    Tags:
    Banks Appointments, dismissals News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!