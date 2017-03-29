ESC issues storm warning for four regions of the country

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Emergency Situations Committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has issued a storm warning for March 29-31, Kazinform correspondent reported.

In Astana on March 30 - 31 the southwestern wind will reach 15-20 m/s with gusts of up to 23 m/s. Roads in the capital will be icy. Forecasters also expect fog.

On March 30-31, in North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Karaganda and Pavlodar regions south-west, west wind will reach 15-20 gusting to 25 m/s. In the afternoon on March 30, and at night on March 31 in places wind gusts will reach 30 m/s. All regions will see patchy fog, slick, and snowstorms.

On March 29-30 March, temperature rise will cause precipitation in Karaganda, Akmola and southern parts of North-Kazakhstan regions. Snowmelt may cause flooding.