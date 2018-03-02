  • kz
    Eshimova bags her 7th medal at Asian Championships

    20:08, 02 March 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh female athlete Zhuldyz Eshimova (53 kg weight class) secured a bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek, Sportinform reports.

    In the third place bout, our compatriot defeated a wrestler from Chinese Taipei scoring 5-0.

    For Zhuldyz Eshimova, it has been the seventh medal at the Asian Championships. Earlier, she won one gold, four silver, and one bronze medals. In addition, Zhuldyz has been a silver and bronze medalist at the World Championships.

    Yesterday, bronze awards were taken by Irina Kazyulina and Elmira Syzdykova.

     

    Tags:
    Kyrgyzstan Sport
