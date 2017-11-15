EsNews: Golovkin gains lots of Mexican fans

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to the Youtube channel of EsNews, the fight against Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) let Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) win the support from Mexican fans, according to Sports.kz.

In one of the Mexican halls in the US, EsNews' reporter Elie Seckbach asked both young and old fans about their boxing preferences, and they highlighted GGG's excellent style.

Besides, the press conferences before the fight against Saul Alvarez were also attended by many Mexicans who were cheering on the Kazakh boxer instead of their compatriot.

On September 16, the Golovkin vs Canelo fight in Las Vegas ended in a draw.