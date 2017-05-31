ESPN rank Top 100 most famous athletes on the planet

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, whom ESPN.com dubs "The King of Social Media" tops the list.

ESPN have 'devised a formula that combines endorsements with social media following and internet search popularity to create the ESPN World Fame 100 rankings'.

Top 10:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (football)

2. LeBron James (basketball)

3. Lionel Messi (football)

4. Roger Federer (tennis)

5. Phil Mickelson (golf)

6. Neimar (football)

7. Usain Bolt (athletics)

8. Kevin Durant (basketball)

9. Rafael Nadal (tennis)

10. Tiger Woods (golf)