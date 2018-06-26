Esports officially recognized in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan accredited the Qazaq Cybersport Federation, Kazinform correspondent cites the Committee for Sport and Physical Culture of the Ministry.

The Federation can now officially represent the country at international venues.

According to the Committee, 9 regional eSports establishment have opened in Kazakhstan, including in Astana and Almaty cities, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, Zhambyl and Karaganda regions. It is planned to create a network of branches all over the country.

"For the IT industry, eSports is the key to the digital future. The guys clicking the mouse and pressing keyboard buttons will become tomorrow's leaders of the global digital economy," the CEO of Kazakhtelecom JSC commented on Facebook about the recognition of eSports page.

The Committee highlighted that according to experts' reports, the global eSports market reached $655 million in 2017, and will have exceeded $1.6 billion by 2021. In 2017, the audience of eSports competitions equaled to 165 million people, growing by 15% in contrast to a year earlier. By 2021, gaming tournaments will be watched by nearly 300 million people.