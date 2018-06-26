Esports officially recognized in Kazakhstan
The Federation can now officially represent the country at international venues.
According to the Committee, 9 regional eSports establishment have opened in Kazakhstan, including in Astana and Almaty cities, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, Zhambyl and Karaganda regions. It is planned to create a network of branches all over the country.
The Committee highlighted that according to experts' reports, the global eSports market reached $655 million in 2017, and will have exceeded $1.6 billion by 2021. In 2017, the audience of eSports competitions equaled to 165 million people, growing by 15% in contrast to a year earlier. By 2021, gaming tournaments will be watched by nearly 300 million people.