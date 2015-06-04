Establishment of financial center in Astana could be agenda of next Foreign Investors Council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed to dedicate the next sitting of the Foreign Investors Council to the issue of establishing the international financial center in Astana.

The Head of State noted that the presence of the necessary financial infrastructure played an important role in the process of attraction of investments. Therefore, establishment of the international financial center of Astana is planned within the infrastructural basis of the EXPO-2017.

"I personally held the talks with Sheikh of Dubai Maktoum Rashid Muhammad in order to transfer the experience of Dubai to Kazakhstan regarding this issue as well as the issues of autonomous legislation on the English principle and conducting of the work in the English language and creation of all the necessary conditions," N. Nazarbayev said.

The President emphasized that the center would be the one of its kind in the region.

"I believe you will support us. Therefore, I would like to propose to dedicate the 29 th sitting of the Council to the issue of establishment of the international financial center in Astana and hold it here, in the capital city of Kazakhstan as well," N. Nazarbayev added.