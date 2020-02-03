Establishment of fruitful coop is important for U.S. – KazISS expert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The visit of Michael Pompeo to Kazakhstan proves that our country remains an important strategic partner of the U.S. in trade and security issues. Deputy Director of the Kazakhstan Presidential Institute of Strategic Studies, PhD in Politics Sanat Kushkumbayev has said it in an interview with Kazinform.

In his opinion, the visit of the U.S. Secretary of State is of great importance for Kazakhstan and for the entire Central Asian region.

«Kazakhstan was defined as a strategic partner of the U.S. in terms of investments, mutual trade and cooperation in the field of security. It was also announced during the meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev. The U.S. gives special attention to maintaining and expanding this level of partnership. Therefore, Pompeo’s visit symbolizes and demonstrates that the U.S. is ready both for a bilateral interaction and multilateral cooperation within the Central Asia,» Kushkumbayev said.

According to the expert, the current moment is the most favorable for boosting the contacts with the U.S., with the consideration of the changes taking place in the Central Asian region, «namely the reforms launched in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.»

«The meeting of Michael Pompeo with the country’s leadership was productive and fruitful. In turn, Mr. Pompeo pointed out fruitfulness of the meeting in his Twitter,» he added.

Sanat Kushkumbayev expressed his opinion regarding the active meetings between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi and the U.S. Secretary of State. The Kazakh Minister has met with Pompeo for the fourth time in the past six months. «It symbolizes fruitful contacts between our foreign offices,» he noted.

Recall that the U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo came to Kazakhstan on February 1. On February 2 he had talks with Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.