Estonia keen to expand bilateral cooperation with Kazakhstan - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Finland with concurrent accreditation in Estonia Murat Nurtleuov presented credentials to President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid in Tallinn this week, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting after the ceremony in the Kadriorg Palace the sides discussed Kazakhstani-Estonian cooperation and its prospects.



Having conveyed greetings from President Nursultan Nazarbayev on the occasion of 25 years since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties and congratulations on Estonia's chairmanship in the EU, Ambassador Nurtleuov reiterated that Astana is committed to further expansion of mutually profitable cooperation between the two counties both in bilateral and multilateral format.



The Estonian President, in turn, thanked President Nazarbayev for congratulations and his personal contribution to deepening of friendly ties between Kazakhstan and Estonia. In her words, over the past 25 years of joint work the two nations have achieved tangible results through sustaining consistent political dialogue and expanding trade and economic cooperation.



At the meeting, Ambassador Nurtleuov briefed the Estonian leader on implementation of President Nazarbayev's key initiatives, modernization of Kazakhstan's economy, the National Plan "100 specific steps", the Nurly Zhol program, the Advanced Innovative and Industrial Development and more.



The sides expressed confidence that the abovementioned documents will open new opportunities to lift bilateral cooperation to a brand new level.

Speaking of regional and international agenda, the Kazakh diplomat paid utmost attention to Kazakhstan's contribution to settlement of Ukrainian and Syrian conflicts.



Additionally, he talked about Kazakhstan's priorities as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, outcomes of the SCO Summit in Astana this June and the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017.



Mr Nurtleuov also kindly asked the Estonian side to speed up ratification of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the European Union.



President Kaljulaid praised Kazakhstan's achievements in political and socioeconomic modernization through the years of independence and stressed that the international community recognizes its contribution to ensuring global peace and stability.



The Estonian President said Tallinn is ready to strengthen traditionally close and constructive ties with Astana and is committed to expand joint work within the framework of the EU.



In conclusion, President Kaljulaid wished President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and all people of Kazakhstan further success, prosperity and well-being.