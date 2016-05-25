Estonian Minister of Finance delivered lecture at Public Administration Academy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Finance of Estonia Sven Sester delivered a guest lecture at the Astana-based Presidential Public Administration Academy.

Master’s degree and PhD students as well as Academy faculty attended the lecture.

Welcoming the Estonian Minister, Rector of the Public Administration Academy Bolatbek Abdrassilov noted the importance and relevance of the event and said that young Kazakhstani civil servants are interested in Estonia’s experience in public policy and economy.

Sven Sester told about the main areas of development of foreign economic relations with Kazakhstan, successful state and administrative reforms of Estonia and shared the experience of rational management of financial resources. The Minister outlined the advantages of the Estonian model of civil service, the issue of formation of an effective e-government and the priorities of Estonian government in prevention of corruption.

It should be noted that Sven Sester will be one of key speakers at tomorrow’s Global Conference on “Professional Government for Successful Implementation of Reforms” to be held as part of the 2016 Astana Economic Forum.