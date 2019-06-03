Ethnic culture world: Zhailau ethno-park unveiled in Burabai

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM The opening of the Zhailau ethno-park unveiled in Burabai brought together today more than 2,000 people, the Visit Aqmola tourist information centre reports.

Deputy Governor of Akmola region Marat Igaliyev congratulated those present on the beginning of the summer season and wished good holidays.



QymyzFest took place as part of the opening ceremony. The best producers presented various types of the healthy drink.



Those attending got familiarized with the nomadic culture, archery, horse-riding, took part in arts and crafts master classes, national sports.



The horse race Baige 2019 with a money prize of KZT 600,000, and qazaq kuresi tournament were organized there.



The ethnic auyl full of yurts will open to public throughout the summer.