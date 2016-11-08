Ethnic Kazakh from Shanghai will fly to Astana on his air balloon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yerkinbek Mukhtarbekuly, an inventor and ethnic Kazakh, living in China intends to come to EXPO-2017 on the air balloon decorated in Kazakh national style which he invented, Kazinform reports.

"It will be my gift to Kazakhstan on the occasion of EXPO-2017. I will fly from Shanghai and make along the Silk Road route and land in Astana. It will be my small contribution to consolidation of friendship between the two countries and promotion of EXPO-2017 which will take place in Astana", he said.



According to Yerkinbek, at present he is studying the route and stops on the way. He spent several years to implement his plan. The air balloon is made in the shape of Kazakh national male headwear. In the altitude the balloon will appear like everyone who is on the ground has put it on which will symbolize unity. The bottom part of the balloon is a horse statue with a rider seat. It will look like a Kazakh batyr is flying in the sky on the horse.



According to the inventor, to invent the device he used his own finance and the money provided by sponsors including Chinese Kazakhs. However he does not have enough money at the last stage therefore help is welcomed.