Ethnic Kazakh wins Mongolian weightlifting championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh ethnic Altynbek Molbaiuly won the gold medal at the Junior Weightlifting Tournament of Mongolia held on February 3 and 4, Kazinform cites kaznews.mn.

Athletes of Bayan-Ölgii Province won one silver and two bronze medals. 190 athletes took part in the national championship.

Competing in the 50 kg weight division, Altynbek Molbaiuly became the holder of the gold medal in the combined total of two events. He lifted 55 kg and 77 kg in the snatch and the clean and jerk, respectively.

The coach of Bayan-Ölgii Aimag weightlifters is Talgat Mukhametkaliuli, also an ethnic Kazakh.

