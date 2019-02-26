Ethnic Kazakhs abroad to explore Kazakhstan’s universities opportunities

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Otandastar Foundation and the Center for International Programs (CIP) will create higher education conditions for compatriots living abroad, Kazinform cites the foundation.

On February 25, Vice President of Otandastar Foundation Talgat Aduov, and President of CIP Zhanbolat Meldeshov held a meeting. The parties signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of education.



Otandastar will talk about the possibilities of entering Kazakhstan's universities for ethnic Kazakhs abroad.



"And we want to cooperate so that our ethnic Kazakhs living abroad could have the opportunity to study here in Kazakhstan at will, and could also study at the world's well-known top universities through Kazakhstan," said Zhidar Bolat, Advisor to the President of the foundation.



The foundation, jointly with the Center for International Programs, will conduct outreach activities in the near future in Mongolia, the Russian Federation, and Uzbekistan. Representatives of Otandastar Foundation and the Center will meet with school graduates and talk about the possibilities of obtaining higher education in Kazakhstan and at top foreign universities.

"Next month we will visit Bayan-Ölgii Province of Mongolia, where more than 120,000 Kazakhs live. About 1,500 of them are children leaving school this year. That is, potential students who can come to Kazakhstan for study. For instance, in 2018, 12,000 children came from Uzbekistan alone to study in Kazakhstan, about 5,000 of which are ethnic Kazakhs. Soft conditions have been created for them. A university in Aktobe has provided a year of free education. And there are many programs as such. They just don't know about it. Universities will directly give information about grants and discounts. And we, in turn, will work in terms of informing our compatriots about this," said Didar Bolat.



Otanandastar Foundation was established at the instruction of the Head of State during the 5th World Kurultai of Kazakhs in 2017. The organization is deeply involved in the consolidation of ethnic Kazakhs around Kazakhstan. Much attention is paid to education.