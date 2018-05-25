Ethnic Kazakhs support action plan approved

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Justice Ministry has published the approved plan for backing ethnic Kazakhs abroad for 2018-2022. The plan is called to help realize the tasks the Head of State set at the V World Kurultai of Kazakhs.

The Government of Kazakhstan decreed to approve the action plan attached to support ethnic Kazakhs abroad for 2018-2022, the document reads.



One of the directions is to develop and issue guidance manuals for ethnic Kazakhs living abroad, their dissemination through internet resources, and providing Kazakh cultural centres abroad with academic literature at their request.

All details are at the official website of the Kazakh Justice Ministry.