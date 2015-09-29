ETHNO-FASHION festival kicks off in Astana (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the framework of the Year of People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Astana has started celebration of the republican festival "ETHNO-FASHION" devoted to the 550 anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate.

The main mission of the festival is to learn about the ancient Kazakh culture and traditions of ethnic groups which inhabited the territory of Kazakhstan. The festival presents the best collections of about 70 designers and craftsmen from 12 regions of the country. The designers of the best works will be awarded valuable prizes and will represent Kazakhstan at the International competition of national costume "Ethno-Erato" in Moscow. The event also held fashion shows of national costumes of the Kazakh Khanate period.