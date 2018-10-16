  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Ethno-tourism centre unveils in W Kazakhstan

    16:07, 16 October 2018
    Photo: None
    URALSK. KAZINFORM "The new ethno-tourism centre unveiled in West Kazakhstan region is purposed to promote tourism and national sports," deputy of the regional maslikhat, entrepreneur Murat Zhakibayev said. 

    The project was realized under the Rukhani Janghyru program.

    There are 22 horses in the stable. The centre will provide horse riding courses and therapeutic horse riding lessons.

    The centre is expected to develop bicycle touring, water and ski sports in the future.

    Tags:
    Tourism Social support Sport West Kazakhstan region Rukhani Janghyru Tourism and Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!