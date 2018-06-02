  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Etihad Airways to increase flight frequency to Astana

    13:20, 02 June 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The UAE Etihad Airways will increase its flight frequency to and from Astana since July 1 to August 31 this year to three from two flights a week, the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Investments and Development Ministry informs.

    Flights will be performed three times a week on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

    The carrier will also add additional flights to Bahrein, Kochi, Belgrade, Minsk and Baku.

    Tags:
    Tourism Transport Top Story Tourism and Sport Kazakhstan and the UAE
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!