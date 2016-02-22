Etihad Airways wins ‘World&#39;s Leading Airline&#39; award for seventh consecutive year

DUBAI. KAZINFORM Etihad Airways has crowned a momentous 2015 by collecting the coveted ‘World's Leading Airline' award for the seventh consecutive year at the annual World Travel Awards (WTA) Grand Final Gala Ceremony 2015. Last night's red-carpet event was held before an audience of the industry's leading luminaries and international media at the exclusive Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort, located in the Atlantic port city of El Jadida in Morocco.

The airline added to its winning streak by also picking up the awards for ‘World's Leading First Class', ‘World's Leading Inflight Entertainment', and ‘World's Leading Cabin Crew'. The quartet of awards ends a remarkable year of achievement for the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, which included the entry into service of its flagship Airbus A380s and Boeing 787 Dreamliners, boasting the world's most innovative and highly customised commercial aircraft cabins, newly designed products and inflight services, and the introduction of its new livery and uniform.

Peter Baumgartner, Etihad Airways' Chief Commercial Officer, said: "Once again, Etihad Airways' commitment to reimagining flying earned us some of the industry's highest accolades, including World's Leading Airline for the seventh year in a row. This is a great reward for the monumental efforts all of us at Etihad Airways have put into making our young and progressive company a global leader in innovation, hospitality and style.

"We remain committed to transforming air travel by continuously investing in the best people, products and technology and, in doing so, developing a highly acclaimed airline brand into the undisputed provider of superior flying experiences in all cabins of service."

Graham E. Cooke, World Travel Awards Founder and President, said: "It is a tremendous honour for us to present the trophy for World's Leading Airline to Etihad Airways for an incredible seventh consecutive year.

"Our international voters have recognised the United Arab Emirates' flag-carrier's commitment to luxurious travel and acknowledged Etihad Airways' ambition to redefine how airlines operate in the 21st century.

"I look forward to discovering what Etihad has in store for 2016 to ensure the carrier remains at the forefront of international aviation. Congratulations to all the team in Abu Dhabi and around the world and the very best of luck for next year."

The awards cap off a successful month for Etihad Airways. On 4 December, the airline was awarded the highly prized Air Transport World (ATW) ‘Airline of the year 2016' award, widely considered one of the most coveted accolades in the airline industry. The airline also collected the award for Best First Class at the Ultratravel Awards held in Dubai, adding to an extensive list of major awards won globally by the airline throughout 2015.

Source: Al Bawaba