Etihad Aviation Group, Alibaba Group and ANT Financial sign MoU

HANGZHOU. KAZINFORM - Etihad Aviation Group, EAG, Alibaba Group Holding Limited and Ant Financial Services Group, ANT Group, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to expand their partnership and deliver products and services to Chinese customers.

The groups plan to expand cooperation through greater collaboration on respective loyalty programmes. New products and services will also be introduced to deliver an improved guest experience and enhanced logistics.



Mohammad Al Bulooki, Etihad Airways Executive Vice President - Commercial, said, "Alibaba's renowned digitalisation and product innovations, designed around Chinese consumer behaviour, have ensured Alibaba's leading position in the industry, WAM reports.



"We believe cooperation with Alibaba Group will better consolidate our product and service advantages for a convenient and refined travel experience, as well as enhance our brand awareness and jointly optimise our products and services."



Chris Tung, Chief Marketing Officer of Alibaba Group, said, "We are delighted to see the partnership between Alibaba and Etihad rapidly taking shape with close cooperation on formulating innovative methods that will further enhance our awareness and influence in the global marketplace.



"Alibaba's complete commercial ecosystem, significant big data resources and cutting-edge technology combined with Etihad Airways' remarkable services and products and extensive global network will markedly improve Chinese passengers' comprehensive travel experience."



As the prelude to an enhanced partnership, Etihad Airways and Alibaba's Tmall and Alitrip are promoting this year's '11.11 Global Shopping Festival' through a special aircraft livery design. Five aircrafts with the livery began flying from Abu Dhabi to more than 40 cities worldwide, including the airline's four Chinese destinations of Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hong Kong on 20th October, showcasing China's annual shopping festival to a global audience of millions.