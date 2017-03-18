Etihad Rail familiarizes with Kazakhstan's transport and logistics complex

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of JSC "NC "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" Kanat Alpysbayev met with a delegation of Etihad Rail Company (UAE) that arrived in Kazakhstan to familiarize with its transport and logistics infrastructure and transit capacity.

During the meeting, Mr. Alpysbayev briefed the gusts on day-to-day functioning of the company that offers full spectrum of multi-modal transport and logistics services, Kazinform has learnt from the company's press service.



He also lauded the company's contribution to the development of national economy and emphasized the importance of the projects on expansion of Kazakhstan's transit and export potential implemented by the company. In his words, domestic transport machine building sector gradually develops.



Etihad Rail Company CEO Dr. Faris Saif Al Mazrouei said he believes that interaction between the railway companies and development of ties in transport sphere are the important areas of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UAE.



Dr. Mazrouei also stressed the visit is crucial to familiarize with the potential of Kazakhstan's transport and logistics complex. He added that expertise of Kazakhstani colleagues in railway construction and management can be successfully used for the development of the UAE railways.



While in Kazakhstan, Etihad Rail delegation visited JSC "Lokomotiv kurastyru zauyty, Tulpar Talgo LLP and the special economic zone "Khorgos - Eastern Gate".