EU allocates € 5,5 mln for improvement of criminal justice in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A project of the European Union "Improving Criminal Justice in Kazakhstan" was presented in Astana city.

This project seeks support to ongoing judicial reforms in Kazakhstan in accordance with international standards. It is expected that there will be carried out assessment of the effectiveness of the criminal justice system reform, developed a strategic approach to crime prevention, proposed measures for the development of the criminal process and further modernization of the criminal law of statistics.



The project will offer a wider use of alternative punishments not related to deprivation of liberty. A separate area of activity will increased the level of professional education of specialists in the field of criminal justice through the development of new courses and introduction of modern approaches to assessment and training.



The project's total budget is 5.5 million euros. The project is funded by the EU under the agreement between Kazakhstan and the European Union.



According to the project leader William Irvine, the project will assist in the realization of the goals set by President Nursultan Nazarbayev on improving the criminal justice system and bringing it in line with international standards.