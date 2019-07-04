EU and Kazakhstan launched High-Level Platform of dialogue on economic and business matters

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The EU-Kazakhstan High-Level Platform of dialogue on economic and business matters held its first meeting in Nur-Sultan on 1 July, chaired by Kazakhstan Prime Minister Askar Mamin. The event brought together leading European companies and EU Heads of Mission led by the EU Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan, Sven-Olov Carlsson.

EU is Kazakhstan's first trading partner and represents more than half of foreign direct investment in Kazakhstan. With the EU-Kazakhstan Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, the EU and Kazakhstan have developed a framework for further strengthening trade and economic relations.



The EU supports Kazakhstan's ambitious reform and modernisation processes, including the improvement of the business climate, the official website of the Delegation of the European Union to Kazakhstan reads.

During the first meeting the parties discussed issues of common interest to EU and Kazakh businesses, including cooperation on reducing technical barriers to trade, notably in the agro-food sector. Other issues discussed related to tax legislation in particular prospects for decriminalization of tax offences.

In his opening speech EU Ambassador Sven-Olov Carlsson highlighted the importance of the High-Level Platform for regular exchange of views between the European Union, its businesses and the Kazakh Government.



The Platform of dialogue at high level will complement the technical dialogue between the EU and Kazakhstan within EPCA, in particular the Cooperation Committee in Trade Configuration. The next meeting is preliminary scheduled for autumn this year.