EU announced results of the media contest for Kazakh journalists

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Delegation of the European Union to Kazakhstan together with the Centre of enhancing media competence with the support of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan announced the results of the media contest for professional study tour for Kazakhstani journalists "EU - Kazakhstan: strengthening media partnership".

The EU-Kazakhstan Media Contest seeks to enhance people-to-people links and raise awareness of the European Union among the media community in Kazakhstan.



Following the contest results, 3 winners were selected to take part in a week-long study tour to get acquainted with the EU institutions (the European Parliament, the Council of the European Union, the European Commission, the European External Actions Service) and the media pool in Brussels. In addition, the winners will visit Bishkek, Republic of Kyrgyzstan, to attend the EU-Central Asia Ministerial meeting, the official website of the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan reads.



The winners are:

Alena Gorbacheva, Khabar 24 TV channel, Nur-Sultan;

Togzhan Gani, Vremya newspaper, Nur-Sultan;

Zhanna Alpysbayeva, Atameken Business Channel, Nur-Sultan.