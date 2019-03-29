EU announces 2nd Annual Media Contest ‘EU-Kazakhstan: strengthening media partnership'
Following the contest results, 4 winners will be selected to take part in a week-long study tour to get acquainted with the EU institutions (the European Parliament, the Council of the European Union, the European Commission, the European External Actions Service) and the media pool in Brussels. The winners will also attend the midday press briefings of the European Commission and will get the opportunity to get the insider view on the EU institutions mechanism. In addition, the winners will visit Bishkek, Republic of Kyrgyzstan, to attend the EU-Central Asia Ministerial meeting.
Moreover, all winners after the completion of the study tour will receive the recommendation letters and certificates on behalf of the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan, Information and Social Development Ministry and Kazmedia School.
If you're interested in finding out more about the contest please visit the website of the Delegation of the European Union to Kazakhstan.