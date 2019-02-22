EU-Arab League Summit to start in Egypt

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, will, alongside the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, represent the European Union at the 1st EU-League of Arab States (LAS) Summit on Sunday 24 and Monday 25 February in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, the European Commission's press office informs.

The Presidents will be joined by High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the Commission Federica Mogherini and Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn.

The Summit provides an opportunity for Leaders to address a wide range of issues and common challenges, such as investment, economic ties, climate change, security as well as current political developments.

Europeans and Arabs have a long and rich history of cultural, economic, commercial and political exchanges. A common past, geographical proximity and interdependence have contributed to strengthening cooperation between the EU and the League of Arab States. Working together will also further enhance the multilateral, rules-based global order.