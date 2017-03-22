  • kz
    EU congratulates the world on Nowruz

    11:34, 22 March 2017
    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - The European External Action Service has tweeted its congratulations to the world on the upcoming Nowruz holiday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "Best wishes to all celebrating #Nowruz today! #nowruzmobarak," the post reads.

    Earlier foreign ambassadors posted in Kazakhstan, including U.S. Ambassador George Krol an UK Ambassador Dr Carolyn Browne, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also congratulated everyone on Nowruz holiday.

    Tags:
    EU Events Kazinform's Timeline
