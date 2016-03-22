  • kz
    EU diplomats congratulated people of planet on Nowruz

    12:27, 22 March 2016
    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The European External Action Service congratulated the people of the planet on Nowruz Holiday, Kazinform learnt from their Twitter account.

    Happy #Nowruz!#NowruzMubarak,” a post reads.

    Recall that earlier the ambassadors of the U.S. and Great Britain congratulated Kazakhstanis on Nowruz.

    In addition, President of the U.S. Barack Obama and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry congratulated the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Central Asian countries, the Caucasus and people of the U.S. on the spring holiday.

