EU disbursed a first tranche of EUR 5 mln to support electoral reform in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - the European Union transferred EUR 5 million to the treasury account of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic as part of program aimed to support electoral reform in the country, Press and Information Service,

Delegation of the European Union to the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

The total budget of the program is EUR 11 million. Agreement on the program was signed on 19 April 2016 to help the Kyrgyz Government to strengthen the democratic system in the Kyrgyz Republic through comprehensive electoral reform.



The delivery of the assistance depends on the successful fulfilment of several targets mutually agreed between the European Union and the Kyrgyz Republic. The targets laid out for the 2015 Parliamentary elections (including minimum 51 % voter turnout, and significant proportion of citizens considering the elections free and fair) were reached and therefore the full amount of the first tranche was transferred.



Further disbursements in 2017 and 2018 will depend on the fulfilment of other targets, including elaboration and adoption a new comprehensive strategy on democratic and electoral reform.



After the transfer the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic may use the resources as it sees fit. It should be noted that all budget support grants from the European Union require a commitment to sound public finance management in the recipient country.



In addition, the European Union will provide complementary assistance amounting to EUR 2 130 000, including a grant to the Council of Europe's Venice Commission to provide advice on electoral reform to the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic, and a grant to support domestic election observation, civic and voter education and provision of legal aid.

