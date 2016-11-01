EU-EEU cooperation viewed as means to achieve economic well-being in Europe

MINSK. KAZINFORM Good economic well-being can be achieved through the cooperation between the EU and the EEU, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Slovakia Igor Leshchenya said in an interview with Slovak magazine Extraplus. The interview has been posted on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, BelTA has learned.

“The European Union is our important partner, especially in trade and economy. Given the global challenges and threats faced by virtually all countries today, the theme of a unified greater Europe from the Atlantic to the Urals remains relevant,” the Belarusian diplomat said.

“Global challenges need to be addressed by joint efforts. In addition, Belarus has put forward the initiative of ‘integration of integrations'. There is a need for cooperation between the European Union and the Eurasian Economic Union. The pulse of the European continent will be more rhythmic and the economic well-being better if we create a common free trade zone,” Igor Leshchenya noted.

He also drew attention to the fact that Belarus is one of the most important transit corridors in the EU trade with Russia, Southeast Asia. For many years, the EU has been the second largest market for Belarus. In 2015 the EU accounted for 32% of Belarus' exports. “Our western border is a reliable barrier to illegal migration. Belarus plays an important role in resolving the conflict in Ukraine,” the Ambassador said.

Among other things, Igor Leshchenya recalled that Belarus cooperates closely with the states of the former Soviet Union, and is a member of the Commonwealth of Independent States. The country is actively involved in the work of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Central European Initiative (CEI). Belarus will chair the CEI in 2017. Belarus also has good relations with more distant countries, such as China, Vietnam, Egypt, Iran, India, Pakistan, Argentina, Brazil, and Cuba. Share:fvkoktgmPrint version

