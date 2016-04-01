EU expands sanctions on North Korea, following UN lead

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The European Union extended trade and financial sanctions to North Korea, matching similar harsh measures imposed by the United Nations Security Council earlier this month.

North Korea conducted a nuclear test in January, which was quickly followed by new import and export bans imposed on the country by the UN Security Council. On Thursday, the European Union acted in lockstep, stating that its bans and sanctions will inhibit the development of North Korea armed forces, as reported by the EU's External Action Service.

According to reports, additional sanctions were also implemented, including asset freezes for North Korean government entities linked to the nation's nuclear program.

In January, Pyongyang claimed it successfully carried out the testing of a hydrogen bomb. Earlier in March, North Korea launched five short-range missiles that landed in the Sea of Japan, in what has become Pyongyang's third missile test, including several launches of medium-range ballistic missiles. In response to North Korea's recent nuclear activity, South Korea and the United States have launched large-scale military drills in the region.

Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com