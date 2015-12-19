EU extends sanctions against Russia for 6 months - source

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - EU ambassadors have agreed on the extension of economic sanctions against Russia until July 31, 2016, a source in Brussels told TASS on Friday.

The sanctions will be kept unchanged, the source added.

"EU ambassadors have agreed in principle on the extension of economic sanctions against Russia for six months - until July 31, 2016. No changes have been made in the regime of restrictions," the source said.

According to the source, the final formal decision will be made by the EU Council next week.

Kazinform refers to TASS