  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    EU fines Facebook for providing ‘misleading' information on WhatsApp takeover

    14:18, 18 May 2017
    Photo: None
    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - The European Commission said Thursday it fined Facebook social media network 110 million euros ($122.5 million) for providing "misleading" information during the commission's investigation of its acquisition of WhatsApp instant messaging application,Sputnik reports. 

    "The European Commission has fined Facebook €110 million for providing incorrect or misleading information during the Commission's 2014 investigation under the EU Merger Regulation of Facebook's acquisition of WhatsApp," the commission said in a statement.

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!