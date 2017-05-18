EU fines Facebook for providing ‘misleading' information on WhatsApp takeover

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - The European Commission said Thursday it fined Facebook social media network 110 million euros ($122.5 million) for providing "misleading" information during the commission's investigation of its acquisition of WhatsApp instant messaging application,Sputnik reports.

"The European Commission has fined Facebook €110 million for providing incorrect or misleading information during the Commission's 2014 investigation under the EU Merger Regulation of Facebook's acquisition of WhatsApp," the commission said in a statement.