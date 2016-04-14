EU high-level officials to visit Iran this week

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - The European Union on Wednesday announced that EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini will lead a high-level delegation to Iran on April 16.

According to the European Commission, the visit follows on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreed in Vienna in July 2015 which gave the prospect for improved and expanded EU-Iran bilateral relations.



The commission said the EU delegation would discuss areas of potential engagement and cooperation, including economic relations, migration and civil nuclear cooperation. Regional and human rights issues will also be part of the agenda.



"This visit is an important step towards building cooperative relations between the EU and Iran on the areas where there is mutual interest and to have frank discussions on the issues where differences remain," said Mogherini ahead of the visit.



The delegation includes EU commissioners Elzbieta Bienkowska, Violeta Bulc, Miguel Arias Canete, Carlos Moedas, Tibor Navracsics, Christos Styliandes and Karmenu Vella, representing various areas.



Source: Xinhua