EU intends to open delegation in Iran - Mogherini

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The European Union intends to open an EU Delegation in Iran, High Representative of EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini announced.

"The European Union supports a strategy of gradual engagement that is comprehensive in scope, cooperative where there is mutual interest, critical when there are differences and constructive in practice. As part of that, the European Union intends to open an EU Delegation in Iran," Mogherini said in a declaration on behalf of the EU on the one year anniversary of the nuclear deal (JCPOA) clinched between Tehran and the world powers.

"The European Union reaffirms its commitment to further developing relations with Iran, in particular in areas such as trade, energy, human rights, civil nuclear cooperation, migration, environment, fight against transnational threats such as drugs, humanitarian cooperation, transport, research, education, culture and regional issues," the message read.

"The JCPOA is for the benefit of the entire region and creates the opportunity for improved regional cooperation that should be seized by all parties. The European Union calls on all parties to work towards a cooperative regional environment and to help reduce tensions. The EU reaffirms its commitment to help make an improved regional situation a reality," she added.

Source: Trend.az