EU is interested in strengthening relations with Kazakhstan - EUSR for Central Asia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Maulen Ashimbayev chairman of the Majilis Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Security, has received Peter Burian, European Union Special Representative for Central Asia.

Congratulating the diplomat on his appointment, Mr. Ashimbayev expressed hope that his activity at this post will contribute to further rapprochement of Central Asia and the European Union. The meeting discussed the strengthening of bilateral relations. It was noted that the EU is an important partner of Kazakhstan. During the years of independence more than half of the investments in our country have been attracted from the states of the European Union. In addition, more than half of Kazakhstan's foreign trade, according to the deputy, accrues to the EU. The MP also expressed his gratitude to the European Union for its support in the process of Kazakhstan's accession to the WTO and voiced hope that in December the current year our country will become a full member of the organization. Mr. Burian stressed that the EU is interested in strengthening relations with Kazakhstan. The EUSR for Central Asia noted that the EU countries with great interest receive information about the reform agenda of the President of Kazakhstan N. Nazarbayev "100 specific steps". In conclusion the sides noted the prospects of bilateral cooperation, in particular in the fields of science, exchange of experience and innovation. The roundtable was attended by the Head of the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan, Ambassador H.E. Aurelia Bouchez.