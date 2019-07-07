EU - Kazakhstan partnership and cooperation prospects debated

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Before the 15th EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini held a bilateral meeting with Kazakhstan Foreign Minister Beibut Atamkulov.

The parties discussed pressing issues of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation, including implementation of bilateral agreements achieved following the visit to European Council President Donald Tusk to Kazakhstan this May.



The sides noted importance of timely and efficient implementation of the expanded partnership and cooperation agreement and renews EU-CA Strategy.



"We believe the new strategy will give a new impetus to our cooperation and lay foundation for closer and coordinated collaboration aimed at achieving certain results for the benefit of each nation and the region at large," Kazakh FM noted. He also stated that Kazakhstan is the first in the region to sign the expanded partnership and cooperation agreement in 2015 which efficient implementation will give an impetus to relations in all areas of mutual cooperation.





During the bilateral meeting Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov presented Federica Mogherini the 1st degree Dostyk Order for contribution to EU-KZ cooperation development.