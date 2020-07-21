  • kz
    EU leaders agree 'historic' recovery deal after marathon summit

    18:21, 21 July 2020
    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - The European Union’s heads of state and government on Tuesday morning approved a recovery plan and seven-year budget worth nearly 2 trillion euros to kickstart Europe’s economies, which are facing an unprecedented crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    The deal, described by many of the leaders as «historic,» was reached after four gruelling days of talks at a European Council summit in Brussels.

    Source: EFE


