EU leadership to pay official visit to Kazakhstan
11:55, 28 October 2015
ASTANA. KAZINFORM EU leadership is expected to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan to sign the Agreement on Extended Partnership and Cooperation.
President Nursultan Nazarbayev has said it at a ceremony of receiving credentials from foreign ambassadors in Akorda Palace today. The signing of this historical document (Extended Partnership and Cooperation Agreement) will open a new page in development of relations between Kazakhstan and the EU, the Head of State stressed.