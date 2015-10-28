  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    EU leadership to pay official visit to Kazakhstan

    11:55, 28 October 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM EU leadership is expected to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan to sign the Agreement on Extended Partnership and Cooperation.

    President Nursultan Nazarbayev has said it at a ceremony of receiving credentials from foreign ambassadors in Akorda Palace today. The signing of this historical document (Extended Partnership and Cooperation Agreement) will open a new page in development of relations between Kazakhstan and the EU, the Head of State stressed.

    Tags:
    EU Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!