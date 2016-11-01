EU may lift flight ban for Kazakh airlines in November

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ban on Kazakhstani air companies included into the EU's black list of unreliable air carriers may be lifted this November, according to Minister of Investment and Development Zhenis Kassymbek.

"We are working with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in order to fulfill all safety requirements of air travel. The ICAO held a validation mission in the beginning of 2016 and, according to its results, the compliance level of Kazakh air carriers increased from 65% to 74%," Minister Kassymbek said.



As for exclusion of domestic airlines from the EU's black list of unreliable air carriers, the European Commission carried out technical assessment of air travel safety in Kazakhstan in September 2016.



"A report on air travel safety in Kazakhstan will be presented in Brussels on November 23. Based on its findings, the EU may lift the flight ban for Kazakhstani air companies (19) included into its black list," Kassymbek added.