EU population passes 513M

ANKARA. KAZINFORM The population of the European Union stood at 513.5 million as of Jan. 1, 2019, the bloc's statistical office said on Wednesday.

The EU population increased 1.1 million year-on-year, compared to 512.4 million as of Jan. 1, 2018, Eurostat said in a statement, Anadolu Agency reports.

During 2018, more deaths than births were recorded in the EU'S 28 member states, 5.3 million deaths to 5 million births.

"The natural change of the EU population was negative for a second consecutive year. The population change (positive, with 1.1 million more inhabitants) was therefore due to net migration," it stressed.

In another statement also released by Eurostat on Wednesday said that the EU's population will decrease by almost 4%, or 20 million people, between Jan. 1, 2018 and Jan. 1, 2100.

"Following years of steady increase, the EU's population is projected to peak at 525 million persons in 2044, and then to progressively fall," the statement added.